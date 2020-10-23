LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Dia De Los Muertos alter has been put in place in downtown Los Angeles to remember those who have passed away this year.
The alter, created by artist Dalila Paola Mendez, is in the FIGat7th shopping center, located at Figueroa and 7th streets.
It was made to honor those who have lost their lives in 2020, including victims of COVID-19 and racial injustice.
The alter includes photos of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Breonna Taylor, Rep. John Lewis and actor Chadwick Boseman.
“This Day of the Dead altar honors the lives of spirits who were resilient, courageous, and loved,” Mendez wrote on Instagram. “May we be inspired by our ancestors to bring more peace, love, compassion and continued hope for this challenging time for the living.”
Dia De Los Muertos starts on Oct. 31 and runs through Nov. 2.
The alter is at the bottom level of the parking structure for FIGat7th, adjacent to the entrance to Nordstrom Rack.