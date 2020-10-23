LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Friday reported 2,773 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 23 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 296,821 cases and 6,974 deaths.

Health officials said that the high number of new cases included a backlog due to technical issues with data reporting systems this week. Additional backlog test results were expected over the coming days.

Of the 23 people whose deaths were reported Friday, eight were over the age of 80, 10 were between the ages of 65 and 79, four were between the ages of 50 and 64 and one was between the ages of 30 and 49. Twenty-one had underlying health conditions.

RELATED: Personal Care Services Reopen For Indoor Operations In LA County

Health officials also reported two new cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, bringing the total number of MIS-C cases in L.A. County to 43. All 43 children diagnosed with MIS-C were hospitalized, and nearly 50% were treated in intensive care units.

Of the children diagnosed with the syndrome, 26% were under the age of 5, 29% were between the ages of 5 and 11 and 37% were between the ages of 12 and 20. Latinx children account for 72% of the reported cases. None of the 43 children diagnosed with MIS-C in L.A. County have died.

As of Friday, there were 769 people with COVID-19 hospitalized, 29% of whom were being treated in intensive care units. With testing results available for nearly 3 million people, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding at 9%.