LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Help is needed to identify the SUV that hit and killed a construction worker on the 110 Freeway, then took off.
The California Highway Patrol released a surveillance video image of a dark-colored GMC Yukon that was last seen driving south on Hill Street in the vicinity of 39th Street just before 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.
CHP investigators believe the SUV is possibly connected to a hit-and-run crash about 10 minutes earlier that killed a construction worker on the southbound 110 Freeway, between 2nd and 3rd Street. The construction worker, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
The suspect vehicle has traffic collision damage to its left front, including a broken left front headlight assembly. The CHP says the possible suspect vehicle has chrome rims and roof rails, and is believed to be a 2000 to 2006 dark-colored GMC Yukon or similar.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or who may have been a witness to the hit-and-run can contact CHP Officer Aguilar, #17877, at (213) 744-2331, (323) 259-3200 or via email at JAguilar@chp.ca.gov.