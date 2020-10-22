LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD is searching for a woman who tried to kidnap at least two different boys in South Los Angeles.

Surveillance video was released Thursday of one of the kidnapping attempts, which happened Oct. 18 at a restaurant in the 100 block of West Manchester Avenue.

The video shows one person walking up to a woman as she walked to her car with her 1-year-old brother in her arms. Police say the woman claimed the boy was her child and demanded he be handed over. The sister is then seen running back to the restaurant with her brother, and the attempted kidnapper walks off after being confronted by another man in the parking lot.

The LAPD says the same woman made her way to an apartment building in the 8000 block of South Main Street, where several children were playing in a gated courtyard. The woman grabbed a 5-year-old boy and tried to leave with him, but family members saw what was happening and stopped her from taking the child, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman between 20 and 3 years old, about 5-foot-6, and 135 pounds with short, cropped brown hair. She wore a white shirt, light green shorts and dark slippers.

Anyone with information about this woman or the either kidnapping attempt can contact the LAPD Detective Preciado at (323) 786-5412.