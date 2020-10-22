LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A water main break sent water pouring onto Cahuenga Boulevard in Hollywood early Thursday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., a 12-inch cast-iron pipe burst at Cahuenga Boulevard and Whitley Avenue, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reports, just off the 101 Freeway and a few block from The Ford theater.

The break sent thousands of gallons of water flowing down Cahuenga Boulevard, where it was pooling at the intersection with Odin Street. The water was at least two feet deep.

The water appears to have flooded the garages of apartment buildings and homes in the area. 16 LADWP customers were without water service.

“I’ve got a big pickup truck, so I think I can maneuver through about two feet, three feet, but not four feet,” resident Mars Collins told CBSLA. “That looks like four or five right there. We’ll see how it goes.”

Cahuenga Boulevard was shut down between Iris Drive and Whitley Avenue. The Highland Avenue exit from the northbound 101 Freeway was also closed.

LADWP said Cahuenga could be shut down for up to 10 hours while crews make repairs.

The cause of the break was not immediately known.