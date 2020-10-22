BARSTOW (CBSLA) — The northbound 15 Freeway is shut down in Barstow after a police pursuit ended in gunfire that left the suspect dead and an officer hospitalized.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the California Highway Patrol was asked to take over a police chase involving a stolen vehicle out of Chino at about 2:40 a.m.

SIG ALERT (BARSTOW) NB I-15 AT HODGE RD. All lanes are shut down due to police investigation. Expect long delays, seek alternate route. @TotalTrafficLA @KNX1070 @Caltrans8 — CHP – Inland Communications (@InlandChp) October 22, 2020

The suspect got onto the 15 Freeway and the chase continued through the Cajon Pass, Victorville and into the Barstow area. The chase ended just before 4 a.m., at which time “an officer-involved shooting occurred,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller said.

The suspect and an officer were both hit by gunfire, Miller said. She said CPR was performed on the suspect, but he died from his wounds. The officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, she said.

No further details about the shooting were given.

The CHP recovered a handgun at the scene, Miller said. It’s believed to belong to the suspect.

Update. May not reopen until 5 or 6 this evening. Motorists please use 395 north to 58 East to 15. Major delays. https://t.co/hmyAtO5Zpi — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) October 22, 2020

Both the north and southbound lanes were shut down immediately after the police shooting. The southbound lanes were reopened at about 6:30 a.m., but the northbound lanes are expected to remain closed at Hodge Road until at least 5 p.m.