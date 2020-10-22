World Series Wager: Adam Schiff, California Dems Set Up Friendly Mask Wager With Tampa Bay Counterparts Golden State politicians are going to bat for the boys in blue by making a friendly wager with their Sunshine State colleagues.

LeBron James' SpringHill Company Reaches Multi-Project Deal With Audible, Producing More Than A Vote Voting Rights Special The Lakers star's offseason may be here, but he's still working and creating meaningful content in the process.

Raiders Hit Hard By COVID Scare; 'Hopefully We’ll Get Some Players Back Tomorrow Or For Sunday'Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is living through every coach's worse nightmare in this era of COVID. He sent all five starting offensive linemen home as part of coronavirus contact tracing after right tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with a positive test.