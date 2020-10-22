ORANGE (CBSLA) — Reservations will be required on Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner route during the Thanksgiving holiday period due to an expected increase in travelers, the company announced Thursday.
Reservations will be required on trains that travel between San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties beginning Monday, Nov. 23 through Nov. 30.
The Rail 2 Rail program will also be suspended during this period, and monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains on these dates.
Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used although multi-ride ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip (train and date) through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, or by an Amtrak agent prior to traveling.
Additional cars are being added when possible to increase the number of available seats on select trains.
Tickets can also be purchased at Amtrak.com, from Quik- TrakSM ticket kiosks, from ticket windows at staffed Amtrak stations, on the Amtrak app, or by calling 800-USA-RAIL.
Additional information on booking and safety precautions can be found at pacificsurfliner.com.
