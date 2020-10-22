SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One South Los Angeles voter says two key races were missing from the Spanish-language ballot she received in the mail.

Izaela Hernandez said when she and a family member went to vote on their official ballots, both were missing key races. Her ballot, which she shared with CBS Los Angeles, did not include the 59th Assembly District race or the California 40th Congressional District race.

“We are still finding so many discrepancies,” Efren Martinez, who is running for the 59th Assembly District, said. “Remember these ballots are printed in batches.”

On Hernandez’s official Spanish-language ballot, the third page has a different serial number compared to the rest, which means it’s not part of her voting precinct and should not be in her packet. Her ballot reference guide that came with it did include both of the races.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office said it investigated and the vendor who assembled her ballot says it distributed the packet with the correct pages. They said Hernandez might have misplaced a page or mixed it up with someone else’s, which could explain why the two races are missing.

The office also said that it has not received notice that this has happened to anyone else.

“Voting is essential to our democracy and requires trust in the electoral process along with accurate information for voters to make qualified decisions,” Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, Martinez’s opponent, said in a statement. “Thankfully no reports from voters in our district receiving inaccurate information on their ballot have been made.”

But Martinez pointed out that there have been other ballot issues this election year.

“It happened also in the primary with the fire department measure, but now, also, in our particular race where there’s a lot at stake,” he said.

Two weeks ago, faulty ballots were mailed out to a single precinct in Woodland Hills, affecting thousands of residents who were missing a way to vote for president.

Martinez said he’s worried because he doesn’t know how many of the 20,000 Spanish-language ballots mailed out in the district, could be wrong.

“My faith is in the hands of the county,” he said.

Anyone who receives a faulty ballot can request a new one from the registrar’s office online or they can vote in person — with many voting centers set to open Saturday.