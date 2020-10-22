WORLD SERIES:Rays Tie Series 1-1 With 6-4 Win Over Dodgers
By CBSLA Staff
WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — The Senate Judiciary Committee approved Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court on Thursday, clearing the way for a full Senate vote in the week before the election.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (L) sits near a portrait of a person who relies on the Affordable Care Act as Democratic Senators on the Judiciary Committee boycott the vote on Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 22, 2020.  (Getty Images)

All 12 Republicans on the committee voted to advance the nomination, while all 10 Democrats boycotted the vote. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Wednesday afternoon that the Democrats on the committee would protest the vote, calling the confirmation process a “sham.”

With Democrats absent, large photographs of people who rely on the Affordable Care Act for their health care were placed in front of their empty chairs at the meeting. Democrats have raised concerns that Barrett would vote to overturn the ACA if confirmed to the court, given her previous criticism of a ruling upholding the law.

