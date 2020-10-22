LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported new deaths attributed the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 330 newly confirmed cases and four additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 65,386 cases and 1,279 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 58,602 had recovered.
There were 176 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 41 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 605 newly confirmed cases and five additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 61,550 cases and 1,070 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 58,123 had recovered.
There were 198 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 41 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 92 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 13,949 cases to 162 deaths.
Of those who had contracted the virus, 13,257 had recovered and 530 were under active quarantine.
There were 31 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 12 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 778,245 Riverside County residents,750,343 San Bernardino County residents and 208,608 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.