ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – It’s an effort to get free tutoring and babysitting to the children of healthcare workers engaged in the fight against COVID.

Mina Bigdeli is Orange County director of Covid Child Care, an organization offering free childcare, tutoring and errand running to healthcare workers impacted by the pandemic.

“We’re basically a group of students, or just graduated, and we got home from our universities and we saw that “we have some extra time on our hands,” said Bigdeli.

So she went to work coordinating some 300 volunteers with healthcare parents desperately need, help with childcare, online learning, and grocery shopping.

Samantha Thomas, an RN at Loma Linda Children’s Hospital, says her job has made finding a babysitter tough.

“People don’t really want to watch your kid because they assume you are infectious,” she said.

Covid Child Care paired Samantha with volunteer Andrea Uribe, a biology major at CSU Channel Islands.

“At first I was a little bit nervous,” she said. “I didn’t want to get sick but we kind of came to an agreement, made sure that we were safe. I wear my mask at all times and so does Donovan.”

And Mina’s message to doctors, nurses, therapists and health care janitors?

“Thank you for your dedication, your fearlessness, your courage and your love for your community and helping us,” she said. “We are offering you anything that you need.”

For more on becoming a volunteer, visit covid-childcare.org.