ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — They aim to get free tutoring and babysitting to the children of health care workers engaged in the fight against COVID.

Mina Bigdeli is Orange County director of Covid Child Care, an organization offering free childcare, tutoring and errand running to health care workers impacted by the pandemic.

“We’re basically a group of students, or just graduated, and we got home from our universities and we saw that we have some extra time on our hands,” Bigdeli said.

So she went to work coordinating some 300 volunteers to provide health care parents with what they desperately need — childcare, online learning and grocery shopping.

Samantha Thomas, an RN at Loma Linda Children’s Hospital, says her job has made finding a babysitter tough

“It’s been kind of scary with everything going on,” she said. “People don’t really want to watch your kid because they assume that you are infectious,”

Covid Child Care paired Samantha with volunteer Andrea Uribe, a biology major at CSU Channel Islands.

“At first I was a little bit nervous,” she said. “I didn’t want to get sick, but we kind of came to an agreement, made sure that we were safe. I wear my mask at all times and so does Donovan.”

Mina said Covid Child Care has had no trouble recruiting volunteers to serve those on the frontlines.

“Thank you for your dedication, your fearlessness, your courage and your love for your community,” she said. “Really anything that you need, we’ve got someone to help you.”

For more information about becoming a volunteer, visit covid-childcare.org.