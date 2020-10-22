COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – A driver has been arrested on murder charges after one man was killed and a woman was injured when a pickup truck crashed during a street takeover involving dozens of vehicles in Costa Mesa early Thursday morning.

The truck was allegedly doing donuts when it crashed at the intersection of Hyland and Sunflower avenues a little before 2:30 a.m., according to Costa Mesa police.

“The first officer on scene witnessed approximately 80 to 100 spectators and vehicles doing donuts in this intersection here…the intersection was just completely taken over,” Costa Mesa police Sgt. Zack Hoferitza said.

While the officer was waiting for backup to arrive, a Chevrolet Colorado taking part in the street takeover flipped.

“Because of violence that our officers were met with in the past when they come up on these situations in our city, the officers are now trained to wait for follow up,” Hoferitza said. “Unfortunately, before other officers could get here to control the situation…the Chevy Colorado rolled.”

A man in his 20s who is believed to have been riding in the pickup truck died at the scene, police said. He is believed to be the cousin of the driver. A woman was also taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. No names were released.

The driver remained at the scene and was interviewed by investigators before being arrested on murder charges. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor, Hoferitza said. There were possibly four passengers in the truck when it crashed.

The intersection was closed and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Authorities are still investigating exactly what caused the crash.