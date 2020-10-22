(CBSLA)- LeBron James may be into his offseason now after guiding the Lakers to an NBA championship but that doesn’t mean he’s done working. On Thursday, the audiobook company Audible announced it had reached a multi-project development agreement with James’ SpringHill Company to produce “exclusive audio content.”
The deal, which is focused on producing “culturally influential content” will be kicked off by More Than A Vote: Our Voices. Our Vote. The special, produced alongside Cadence 13 is in support of the More Than A Vote voting rights organization spearheaded by James and several other NBA and WNBA athletes. More Than A Vote is available for pre-order now and will premiere on October 27.
The special is co-hosted by Tiffany D. Cross and Wesley Lowery and it will dive deep into the history of voting. The special will include interviews with athletes, entertainers public officials and artists including:
- Leon Bridges, Grammy-winning Artist
- LaTosha Brown, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter
- Andra Day, Grammy-nominated Artist
- Addisu Demissie, Executive Director, More Than A Vote
- Rutha Mae Harris, Freedom Singer and Civil Rights Legend
- LeBron James, Co-Founder, More Than A Vote
- Martha S. Jones, Professor History, Johns Hopkins University
- Desmond Meade, President, Florida Rights Restoration Coalition
- Jalen Rose, ESPN Analyst and More Than A Vote Member
- Amanda Seales, Actress and Comedian
- Tommie Smith, Olympic Athlete
- Octavia Spencer, Oscar-winning Actress
- Maria Taylor, ESPN Analyst and More Than A Vote Member
“Influential creators like LeBron, Maverick and the SpringHill team keep us motivated to continue creating storytelling experiences that spark critical conversations and cultivate change,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible in a statement. “Joining forces with this fearless group, we strive to empower our millions of listeners and provide resources to elevate their voices, and what better way to start than with an inspiring Words + Music special to reinforce the mission of LeBron’s More Than A Vote initiative.”
Audible and SpringHill have two additional projects in the works, the details of which will be announced at a later date.