EL SERENO (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday was looking for the driver in a dangerous hit-and-run in El Sereno that left a pedestrian in critical condition.
LAPD said the victim, a 75-year-old man, was struck at about 6 p.m. near Alhambra and Bullard avenues.
Police said the male suspect was believed to be driving a 2000-2010 white Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck with power washing equipment in the back.
After striking the man, police said the driver got out of his truck before getting back in and driving away.
