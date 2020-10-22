Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A trapped Los Angeles police officer had to be extricated from a patrol car late Wednesday night in South L.A. following a crash which also injured a second officer and a driver.
The two-vehicle collision occurred just before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Vernon and Central avenues. A patrol car containing two officers collided with a car carrying only a driver.
L.A. Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find one officer still trapped inside the patrol car. Firefighters had to cut him out.
Both officers and the civilian driver were taken to local hospitals. All are expected to survive, the fire department said.
The circumstances which lead up to the crash were not released.