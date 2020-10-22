Raiders Hit Hard By COVID Scare; 'Hopefully We’ll Get Some Players Back Tomorrow Or For Sunday'Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is living through every coach's worse nightmare in this era of COVID. He sent all five starting offensive linemen home as part of coronavirus contact tracing after right tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with a positive test.

World Series: Rays Tie Series 1-1 With 6-4 Win Over DodgersDespite the best efforts of the boys in blue tonight, the Rays tied the series 1-1 with a 6-4 win over the Dodgers. The best-of-seven series resumes Friday, with Game 3 set for 5:08 p.m.

World Series: Corey Seager Sets Record For Most Home Runs By A Shortstop In A Single PostseasonThe Dodgers shortstop is now one home run away from tying the record for most homers in a single postseason by any player in MLB history.