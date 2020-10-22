TUSTIN (CBSLA) – Firefighters were able to save a Tustin apartment complex from a blaze which tore through its carport, damaging several vehicles early Thursday morning.
The fire broke out at a large apartment complex in the 14300 block of Newport Avenue sometime before 4:45 a.m.
Orange County Fire Authority crews arrived on scene to find the blaze spreading through the carport. About 10 cars were damaged or destroyed.
Using hose lines, firefighters were able to quickly knock down the blaze before it spread to the apartment building itself. The fire did slightly burn the roof, an OCFA spokesperson said.
There were no injuries and residents were allowed back into their homes a little before 7 a.m.
The cause is under investigation.
The northbound side of Newport Avenue will be shut down for several hours, the fire department said.
#StructurFire 4:45 AM; Firefighters saved multiple apartment homes when multiple cars and a carport caught fire in an apartment complex in the 14,300 Block of Newport Ave in @CityofTustin. The fire was about to spread into the massive apartment complex as firefighters arrived. pic.twitter.com/cAjmhcMkfw
— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 22, 2020