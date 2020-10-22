LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California is finally getting a taste of fall weather this weekend.
A very cold low pressure system is coming in from Canada, and could bring Southern California some light rain starting Friday night. The cooler temperatures and chance for precipitation are a break from the record high heat the region has been experiencing over the past few weeks.
The system will bring a thick marine layer over the region Friday night into Saturday morning, when there will be a chance of light rain or drizzle from the coast to the mountains.
More precipitation is expected Sunday into Monday, when temperatures are forecast to drop 10 to 20 degrees below average. Elevations at 5,000-6,000 feet could see a dusting of snow, and the foothills and mounts could see up to a three-quarters of an inch of rain.
The cold spell won’t last long. A warming trend is forecast to start Monday, with moderate Santa Ana winds likely to develop that night into Tuesday.