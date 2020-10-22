LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A reward of up to $35,000 was offered Thursday for information in the robbery of a letter carrier working in North Hollywood.
The robbery happened Oct. 5 at about 3:15 p.m. in the vicinity of 10821 Kling Street in North Hollywood, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service did not give details about the robbery, but released surveillance video images of the suspect. He was described as a Black man between 18 and 20 years old, about 5-foot-6, 145 pounds and an athletic build.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said that anyone who sees this man should take any action to apprehend him themselves, and should instead call 1-877-876-2455, say “law enforcement” and reference case No. 3179708-ROBB.