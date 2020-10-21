MOORPARK (CBSLA) – Moorpark Unified School District became the first in Ventura County to welcome students back to class for in-person instruction for the first time in seven months.

All schools in Ventura County were given permission to reopen for in-person classes beginning Wednesday for grade levels K-12.

On Oct. 6, Ventura County was upgraded from the most restricted purple tier to the red tier in California’s coronavirus metric system. The county then had to maintain its positive coronavirus trajectory for two weeks before being allowed to reopen all schools.

However, despite receiving permission to do so, the decision to reopen campuses lies with each individual school district.

Moorpark Unified reopened all its elementary schools Monday and its secondary schools on Wednesday, including Moorpark High.

Secondary school students will have numerous safety precautions including mandatory masks, screening for symptoms, smaller classroom sizes and some continued distance learning.

Other districts are being more cautious. Ojai Unified School District officials told CBSLA Tuesday they are not ready to open quite yet. When Ojai does reopen schools, it will be for elementary schools first.

“In middle and high school kids are taking different classes,” Ojai Unified Superintendent Tiffany Morse said. “We might have to quarantine up to 100 kids, or six teachers, if we have just one case. So, at this point, our system can’t support that, so we’re going to wait.”

Simi Valley Unified, Oxnard and the Oxnard Union High school districts have also not yet reopened campuses.

Under the red tier, Ventura County is allowed it to reopen indoor operations for restaurants, houses of worship, gyms and movie theaters at 10% to 25% capacity.

Currently, Ventura County is averaging 5.1 coronavirus cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 2.4%. To be upgraded from red to orange it will need to average less than 3.9 cases per 100,000 and maintain a positivity rate of under 4.9%.