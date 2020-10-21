LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported new deaths attributed the novel coronavirus Wednesday, while Ventura County reported additional cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 388 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 65,056 cases and 1,275 deaths.
There were 167 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 37 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 324 newly confirmed cases and 37 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 60,945 cases and 1,065 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 57,844 had recovered.
Officials said a large number of deaths associated with COVID-19 had been confirmed, resulting in a high number of reported deaths.
There were 181 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 41 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 80 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 13,857 cases. Of those who had contracted the virus, 13,205 had recovered, 492 were under active quarantine and 160 had died.
There were 29 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 13 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 772,027 Riverside County residents, 742,896 San Bernardino County residents and 207,508 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.