PASADENA (CBSLA) — A makeshift memorial to Anthony McClain, a Black man who was fatally shot by police in August, has been removed following a spike in crime in the area.

The memorial across from La Pintoresca Park was removed in a safe and respective manner, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said Wednesday.

“There are community members who support the decision and several who do not,” Derderian said in a statement. But she went on to detail the increase in police calls to the area since Aug. 15, when 32-year-old McClain was fatally shot during a traffic stop.

McClain was the passenger in a car that was stopped on Raymond Avenue and Grandview Street. Police say he became uncooperative and didn’t follow orders to be searched and ran into the street. Video released by Pasadena police shows McClain was holding his waistband as he ran. Police say the officers believed McClain was holding a gun and opened fire on him.

According to Derderian, La Pintoresca Park and the surrounding neighborhood have seen 471 calls for service, including nine that involved a gun, eight assaults, six reports of shots fired, two reports of guns recovered, and a double shooting Monday night.

Derderian says there will be a more visible police presence at the park over the next two weeks, first too assist the Pasadena Health Department distribute free flu shots and also to work with parks and recreations officials to distribute crime prevention and recreation information to the community.