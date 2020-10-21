LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Dodgers have a special guest cheering them on from the stands in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday night for Game 2 of the World Series.
Lakers legend Magic Johnson and his wife, Cookie, posted a photo to Twitter to announce they were in attendance.
Cookie and I are very excited to be at the World Series to cheer on our @Dodgers in Arlington, TX!! @cjbycookie pic.twitter.com/aX853Lnsmz
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 22, 2020
“Cookie and I are very excited to be at the World Series to cheer on our Dodgers in Arlington, TX!!” Johnson wrote.
Johnson is part of the team’s ownership group that includes longtime baseball executive Stan Kasten and Mark Walter, chief executive officer of the financial services firm Guggenheim Partners.
In the photo, he and Cookie are decked out in Dodgers gear, smiling wide.
The Dodgers face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the World Series at 5:08 p.m.
Behind solid pitching from Clayton Kershaw and the team’s bullpen, and the bat and base stealing of Mookie Betts, the Dodgers beat the Rays 8-3 in Game 1 on Tuesday night.