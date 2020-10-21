WORLD SERIES:Rays Tie Series 1-1 With 6-4 Win Over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Game 2 of the World Series went a lot differently for the Los Angeles Dodgers as the Tampa Bay Rays took an early 1-0 lead and didn’t give it up for the rest of the game — tying the series 1-1 with a 6-4 win over the Dodgers.

Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe hit a solo home run in the top of the first against Tony Gonsolin, who was pulled from the game after allowing Manuel Margot to advance third on a fly ball to center for the first out of the second inning.

Brandon Lowe starts the scoring in Game 2. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/Ads6TFJE1t — MLB (@MLB) October 22, 2020

The Rays struck again in the top of the fourth with a Joey Wendle double against Dustin May that brought home Ji-Man Choi and Manuel Margot, bringing the score to 3-0 at the end of the fourth.

Another Lowe homer, this time a double, in the top of the fifth brought the score to 5-0.

But the boys in blue were not about to give up, with a Chris Taylor two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth bringing the score to 5-2.

And while the Rays scored again in the top of the sixth with a Wendle sacrifice fly to bring Choi home, the play of the inning was a home run by Dodgers catcher Will Smith — which brought the score to 6-3.

But it wasn’t just notable because Smith is the youngest catcher to homer in the World Series since Salvador Perez in 2014 or that it was his first career World Series homer.

This particular homer was so exciting to the fan who caught the ball that he accidentally threw his glove on the field in celebration.

This fan caught Will Smith's HR ball… and threw his glove on the field? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0MNh1MwUeR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 22, 2020

And the Dodgers homers kept coming in the eighth with a solo home run by Corey Seager, bringing the score to 6-4, and his number of home runs this post season to seven — the most by a shortstop in a single postseason.

But despite the best efforts of the boys in blue, the Dodgers dropped Game 2 and the Rays tied the series 1-1 with a 6-4 win.

The best-of-seven series will resume Friday, with Game 3 set for 5:08 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.