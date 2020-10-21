LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Zoo is hosting its second drive-in movie weekend this Friday, October 23, featuring films starring beloved zoo friend and trustee Betty White.
Gates for the event are set to open at 6 p.m. with pre-show entertainment featuring favorite animals, trivia games, and more. The showing will begin at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $40 for vehicles of up to two people, $50 per member vehicles with three or more people, and $55 per general admission vehicle with three or more people.
Ticket purchases help support the conservation and education work of the Los Angeles Zoo.
Movie theater concessions will be available through mobile food ordering from guests’ cars.
The weekend’s schedule and times are listed below:
- Friday, October 23rd – The Proposal (2009)
- Saturday, October 24th – The Lorax (2012)
- Sunday, October 25th – Lake Placid (1999)
Ticket quantities are extremely limited and will sell out quickly.
For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit lazoo.org/movies.