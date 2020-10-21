LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A longtime employee at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory is accusing the company of sex and gender discrimination and retaliation.

Emily Telles worked for the Los Angeles County-based JPL since 1987 and has worked in several capacities, including a part-time temporary clerk, a department assistant in the employee compensation, services, and records section, according to the lawsuit.

By 2008, she became a business operations manager position at JPL, and then later reported issues with her subordinate, Steven Flores, who she accuses of being aggressive and demeaning toward her and other women, the suit said.

She says she was unfairly demoted and was in fear that Flores would physically attack her.

“Shockingly, JPL’s managers and the company’s HR department turned a complete blind eye to Mr. Flores’s misconduct and went out of their way to reduce any discipline imposed on him so he could continue freely moving through the ranks at JPL,” the suit states.

Telles now works as an administrator for JPL, but without any managerial responsibilities, according to the suit.

Telles is seeking unspecified compensatory damages in the suit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

