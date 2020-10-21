LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fans Wednesday were lined up outside Dodger Stadium, showing their support for the Boys in Blue from afar after the Dodgers massive Game 1 win in baseball’s first ever neutral site World Series.

“It would be more exciting to be here at the stadium, but you just gotta follow the health rules,” Dodger fan Jesus Ortiz said.

Behind solid pitching from Clayton Kershaw and the team’s bullpen, and the bat and base stealing of Mookie Betts, the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 in Arlington, TX. Game 2 is Wednesday night.

Hundreds of fans watched Tuesday’s game on drive-in screens in the Dodger Stadium parking lot. They’ll get to do the same thing again Wednesday.

Others were stocking up on official World Series gear. The Dodgers have been to the World Series three of the last four years and are looking for their first title since 1988.

“I worked here in ‘88 when they won the World Series,” Ortiz said. “I’ve been waiting a long time. Hopefully this year we get to win.”

The excitement is building across the Southland. Drew Schuster thought it was sweet when he saw these specialty Dodger donuts at Colorado Donuts in Eagle Rock.

“I was just getting donuts for work, I saw them and I picked up a few for my kids,” Schuster said.

He’s hoping they’ll be good luck. Colorado Donuts owner Jeremy lee can’t guarantee that, but he says the shop was selling lakers donuts last month.

“It’s a great turnaround, everyone is happy,” Lee said. “Especially since the Lakers won, now it’s the dodgers turn.”

Slated to start Game 2 for the Dodgers will be rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who has pitched in two games so far this postseason, the most recent coming in Game 7 of the NLCS against the Braves Sunday.

First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 5:08 p.m.