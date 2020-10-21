LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Thanks to DNA evidence, authorities have charged a man in connection with the murder and sexual assault of a Boyle Heights teen whose body was found in Malibu nearly 25 years ago.
42-year-old Jose Luis Garcia of Dallas, Texas, has been arrested on murder charges in the violent 1996 Gladys Arellano, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday.
Arellano’s body was found in a Topanga Canyon ravine on Jan. 30, 1996. She had been beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled to death, the sheriff’s department reports. No suspects were identified at the time and the case went cold.
On Nov. 10, 2019, Garcia was arrested by LAPD officers on domestic assault charges and a DNA sample from him was taken and placed into the state’s DNA database, the sheriff’s department reports. He was later released.
Investigators this year matched his DNA to DNA which had been collected from Arellano’s body.
On Sept. 29, Garcia was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Dallas. He was extradited to L.A. on Oct. 14 and arraigned on Monday in L.A. County Superior Court in Van Nuys, the sheriff’s department reports.
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is holding a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the details of the case.