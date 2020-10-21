(CBSLA) — Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager has been on a tear in this postseason. Entering Game 2 on Wednesday night, Seager had already hit six homers, with five of those coming in the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves. He added another to that total on Wednesday and set a new postseason record in the process.

In the bottom of the eighth inning with the Dodgers trailing 6-3, Seager faced Rays right hander Peter Fairbanks. On the fifth pitch of the at bat, trailing 1-2 in the count, Seager blasted a hanging slider 425-feet over the centerfield fence for his seventh homer of the postseason.

More Sports Coverage From CBSLA

STAY HOT. Corey Seager now has 7 home runs this Postseason which is just 1 shy of tying the record! pic.twitter.com/WLsyj3bCNp — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 22, 2020

That home run gave Seager the solo spot atop the leaderboard for shortstops with most home runs in a single postseason. Previously, he had been tied with Houston Astros slugger Carlos Correa, who hit six homers this year as well before the Astros were knocked out by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS.

Corey Seager’s 7 HR are the most by a shortstop in a single postseason Most HR by SS in single postseason: 2020 Corey Seager: 7

2020 Carlos Correa: 6

2002 Rich Aurilia: 6

2017 Carlos Correa: 5 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 22, 2020

Seager is now one home run away from tying the mark for most home runs in a single post season by any player.

Corey Seager has 7 home runs this postseason, just like Randy Arozarena Only players with MORE HR in a single postseason: 2011 Nelson Cruz: 8

2004 Carlos Beltran: 8

2002 Barry Bonds: 8 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 22, 2020

And, as if those records weren’t enough, the home run was the 10th of Seager’s career in the postseason putting him in second place all-time in Dodgers history behind only Duke Snider.

Corey Seager now has 10 career postseason home runs, tied with Steve Garvey and Justin Turner for 2nd-most in Dodgers postseason history Most HR, Dodgers postseason history: Duke Snider: 11

Corey Seager: 10

Justin Turner: 10

Steve Garvey: 10 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 22, 2020

The NLCS MVP is just 26-years-old and there are at least a few games left in this postseason so it would seem that both of those marks may be in trouble.