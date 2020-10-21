WORLD SERIES:Dodgers Look To Go Up 2-0; Gonsolin Pulled After 4 Outs
(CBSLA) — Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager has been on a tear in this postseason. Entering Game 2 on Wednesday night, Seager had already hit six homers, with five of those coming in the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves. He added another to that total on Wednesday and set a new postseason record in the process.

In the bottom of the eighth inning with the Dodgers trailing 6-3, Seager faced Rays right hander Peter Fairbanks. On the fifth pitch of the at bat, trailing 1-2 in the count, Seager blasted a hanging slider 425-feet over the centerfield fence for his seventh homer of the postseason.

That home run gave Seager the solo spot atop the leaderboard for shortstops with most home runs in a single postseason. Previously, he had been tied with Houston Astros slugger Carlos Correa, who hit six homers this year as well before the Astros were knocked out by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS.

Seager is now one home run away from tying the mark for most home runs in a single post season by any player.

And, as if those records weren’t enough, the home run was the 10th of Seager’s career in the postseason putting him in second place all-time in Dodgers history behind only Duke Snider.

The NLCS MVP is just 26-years-old and there are at least a few games left in this postseason so it would seem that both of those marks may be in trouble.

