LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a driver who struck and killed a construction worker on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.
The collision occurred on the southbound 110 Freeway near West 3rd Street at around 12:15 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.
The male worker died at the scene. He was not identified.
There was no immediately description of the suspect or the vehicle which struck him.
The victim was working on a Caltrans project, but it is unclear if he was an employee or a contractor.
A Sig Alert was issued and the 3rd Street Collector’s Road was closed.