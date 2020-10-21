BURBANK (CBSLA) — The Burbank Police Department is hoping to make Halloween a little sweeter this year, despite COVID-19 restricting usual celebrations.
The department will be hosting a “Reverse Trick-or-Treat” pumpkin-coloring activity this year.
Starting Saturday, Burbank children can print a Halloween pumpkin template, color it in, and tape it to a window that faces the street, so officers can see it when they drive by on patrol.
“If spotted, officers will leave behind a Halloween Trick-or-Treat bag filled with a few surprises,” said Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department.
Officers will try to reach as many homes as possible. Residents are encouraged to post photos of their colored pumpkins on social media and let others know about the celebration.
The department said it hopes bringing treats to children will help discourage trick-or-treating and slow the spread of COVID-19.
The pumpkin template is available to download and print here.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)