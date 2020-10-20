Dodgers Game 1 World Series Tickets Going For As Low As $400 There are about 11,500 tickets available for each game of the World Series.

Dodgers Face Off With Tampa Bay Rays In World Series Game 1First pitch, which will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, is scheduled at 5:11 PST. Ace Clayton Kershaw will start the World Series opener, just as he did the last two times the Dodgers were in the World Series.