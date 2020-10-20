LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A star-studded lineup is set to celebrate what would’ve been Tom Petty’s 70th birthday with a virtual concert this Friday.
According to the Los Angeles Times, “Tom Petty’s 70th Birthday Bash” will feature performances and appearances by Stevie Nicks, Beck, Adam Sandler, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Eddie Vedder, the Foo Fighters, Jackson Browne, Margo Price and Post Malone, among many others.
Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, who played alongside the rock legend in Petty’s long-running band the Heartbreakers, are set to perform as well.
The show is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Friday Set and will be streaming on Petty’s website and on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, the Times reported.
The birthday celebration falls on what would have been Petty’s 70th birthday, and just over three years since his death on October 2, 2017.