LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Singer and guitarist Spencer Davis, of the 1960s beat band The Spencer Davis Group, has died at the age of 81.
Davis died Monday at a Los Angeles hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia, his agent told the BBC.
“So sad to hear the news that Spencer Davis has passed. Our thoughts are with his family & friends. Thank you for such great songs….RIP Spencer,” tweeted Dusty Springfield, the English pop singer of the 1960s and ’70s.
Davis was a driving force behind the major radio hits “Gimme Some Lovin,” “I’m a Man,” and “Keep On Running,” although the songs were sung by a teenaged Steve Winwood.
Davis co-wrote many of the songs for The Spencer Davis Group, for which he played rhythm guitar and occasionally sang lead vocals.
He went on to work as an A&R executive at Island Records.
Davis is survived by his 3 children, Lisa, Sarah and Gareth, and five grandchildren.
