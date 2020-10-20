Dodgers Game 1 World Series Tickets Going For As Low As $400 There are about 11,500 tickets available for each game of the World Series.

Dodgers Face Off With Tampa Bay Rays In World Series Game 1 TonightFirst pitch, which will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, is scheduled at 5:11 PST. Ace Clayton Kershaw will start the World Series opener, just as he did the last two times the Dodgers were in the World Series.