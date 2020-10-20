LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Rancho Palos Verdes woman pleaded no contest Tuesday in the death of her 2-year-old daughter.
Lacey Ann Mazzarella, 35, entered her plea to one count each of voluntary manslaughter, mayhem and child abuse resulting in her death.
RELATED: Father Of Dead Toddler Speaks Out About Daughter’s Suffering, Anger At Ex, The System
According to prosecutors, Mazarella left her daughter in a car the evening of Sept. 22, 2019 in West Carson and returned early the next morning to find the child dead. The engine and heater were both left running, prosecutors said.
Mazarella is expected to be sentenced to 14 years and eight months in state prison during a Jan. 13 sentencing hearing, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.