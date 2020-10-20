Comments
RIDGECREST (CBSLA) — A U.S. Navy jet from Lemoore went down Tuesday near the Naval Air Weapons Station in China Lake, but the pilot was not hurt.
The F/A-18E Super Hornet from Naval Air Station Lemoore was on a routine training flight when it “experienced a mishap,” the naval base posted on Facebook. The plane went down in the area of State Routes 178 and 14 at about 11 a.m. and ignited a small fire that was quickly contained.
Naval Air Station Lemoore says the pilot ejected safely and has been taken to a local medical facility for examination.
The north and south 14 and the west 178 were both closed at their junction during the crash investigation.