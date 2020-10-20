WORLD SERIES:Dodgers, Rays Set For Game 1; Kershaw Will Start
By CBSLA Staff
RIDGECREST (CBSLA) — A U.S. Navy jet from Lemoore went down Tuesday near the Naval Air Weapons Station in China Lake, but the pilot was not hurt.

N364579 03: File Photo: An F/A-18E “Super Hornet” Strike- Fighter Banks Into A Turn During Operational Testing At The Naval Air Weapons Station At China Lake, Ca. December 1999. (Photo By U.S. Navy/Getty Images)

The F/A-18E Super Hornet from Naval Air Station Lemoore was on a routine training flight when it “experienced a mishap,” the naval base posted on Facebook. The plane went down in the area of State Routes 178 and 14 at about 11 a.m. and ignited a small fire that was quickly contained.

Naval Air Station Lemoore says the pilot ejected safely and has been taken to a local medical facility for examination.

The north and south 14 and the west 178 were both closed at their junction during the crash investigation.

