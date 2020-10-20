SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials on Tuesday reported an increase in about 100 coronavirus cases in one day.
On Tuesday, 302 coronavirus cases and two deaths were reported and two deaths, bringing the countywide total to 57,373 cases and 1,412 deaths.
The current case count is sharply higher than usual for O.C. compared to other reported cases in recent weeks.
Officials did note, however, that hospitalizations in the county have remained steady over the past few days.
For both Monday and Tuesday, the county’s coronavirus-related hospitalizations were at 168 patients, including 63 in the ICU.
The county has 36% of its intensive care unit beds and 69% of its ventilators available.
The positivity rate and daily case rate per 100,000 population was also the same as it was last week at 3.2% and 4.6 respectively, bringing Orange County closer to moving out of the state’s second-most restrictive tier in California’s coronavirus monitoring system.