SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Metrolink Antelope Valley train line 223 to Lancaster struck a person Tuesday night on the tracks in the Sylmar/San Fernando area.

Details were not immediately available on the condition of the victim or what led up to the incident.

Metrolink AV said in a tweet just before 8:30 p.m. that the train to Lancaster is holding at Sun Valley due to track closure.

The rail route added that impacted customers between Sylmar and Palmdale off train 223 who were traveling Tuesday on the 223 train line can receive reimbursement up to $50, for use of alternative transit.

Uber vouchers can be redeemed at http:// r.uber.com/r_duKCaOgtbJ for a ride of up to $50. Please visit http:// metrolinktrains.com/ubervouchers for details & restrictions.

Customers were asked to visit http://metrolinktrains.com/qsp for additional information.

This is the second instance of a Metrolink train hitting someone within just a four-day period.

On Oct. 16 in Northridge, Metrolink Ventura County line train 116 struck and killed a person near the 9000 block of Tampa Avenue shortly before 3 p.m., according to Metrolink officials and Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

