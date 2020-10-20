Comments
PASADENA (CBSLA) — A man and woman were shot and wounded in Pasadena Monday night.
The shooting occurred near Mountain Street and Sunset Avenue about 8 p.m. Monday, about a mile east of the Rose Bowl, according to Pasadena police.
Both were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Video from the scene showed one vehicle riddled with bullet holes.
No arrests have been made. There was no suspect description or a motive.
