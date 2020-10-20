LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers, fresh off their rollercoaster win against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series, got off to a slow start Tuesday night in Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

But the first three scoreless innings could not prepare those watching for what the Dodgers had in store in their 8-3 finish over the Rays, putting them up 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger got the ball rolling in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run homer to right center off of Rays starter Tyler Glasnow, putting the Dodgers up 2-0.

BIG FLY BELLI. pic.twitter.com/rgvts4mCIw — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 21, 2020

And despite allowing the Rays to score in the fifth, bringing the score to 2-1, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw surpassed John Smoltz for the second-most postseason strikeouts in history when he struck out Willy Adames for the 200th postseason strikeout of his career.

And the Dodgers weren’t done yet.

Outfielder Mookie Betts stole both second and third in the bottom of the fifth before beating the throw home on a grounder to first, bringing the score to 3-1 and earning free tacos for America.

Additional runs by Corey Seager, Max Muncy and Will Smith, brought the score at the bottom of the fifth to 6-1.

Another Dodgers home run in the bottom of the sixth, this time by Betts — who became just the second player in World Series history to record two stolen bases and a home run in the same game — bringing the score to 7-1.

One pitch was all Mookie needed. pic.twitter.com/Jna3Le2g6E — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 21, 2020

A Justin Turner run on a Muncy double brought the score to 8-1 at the end of the sixth.

The Rays scored two in the top of the seventh against pitcher Victor González, with no answer in the bottom of the inning by the Dodgers, bringing the score to 8-3 — a score that held through the end of the game.

According to Baseball-Reference.com, 63.2% of teams who win Game 1 go on to win the World Series. However, the Dodgers failed to win the series in 2017 despite winning the opening game.

But, in 1988, the last time the boys in blue won a World Series, they did so after winning the first game.

Game 2 is set for 5:08 Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.