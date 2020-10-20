LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After canceling its fall season earlier this year, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association is cancelling the remainder of its previously scheduled concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall through next summer.
LA Phil says digital programming will continue as it has through the start of the pandemic, but the decision was made to cancel all events at Disney Concert Hall through June 2021.
The organization had hoped to resume playing this fall after canceling its summer season at the Hollywood Bowl for the first time in a century.
“Together with all of Los Angeles, we will arrive on the other side of this pandemic. We now look toward next summer, when we will welcome audiences back to the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford and celebrate each iconic venue’s centenary with new meaning and purpose,” said Chad Smith, the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s CEO.