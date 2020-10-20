LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County reported 713 new COVID-19 cases and 39 virus-related deaths on Friday.

Last week, the county had been reported four-digit daily case increases. Officials said the numbers have dropped drastically this week due to a technical glitch with “data reporting systems.”

The exact issue was not disclosed.

L.A. County now has reported a total of 290,107 COVID-19 cases and 6,912 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of hospitalizations increased from 722 on Monday to 730 on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, inspectors with the Department of Public Health fanned out across the county to inspect 437 businesses. The department reported that a majority of the businesses were in compliance with COVID-19 health protocols, but nearly half failed to post detailed information about the protocols enacted at the business.

Gyms visited by inspectors “need to improve on ensuring their employees and patrons are wearing a face covering,” according to the county.

“Because COVID-19 is still spreading throughout L.A. County, businesses have a duty to protect employees, customers and residents from transmission of COVID-19 as much as possible and implement all requirements in the business protocols that prevent COVID-19 transmission,” read a statement from the county.

