LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — James Redford, a filmmaker, activist and son of actor Robert Redford has died of cancer at the age of 58.

His wife, Kyle, told the Salt Lake Tribune that her husband died Friday from bile-duct cancer in his liver. Robert Redford’s publicist, Cindi Berger, says the 84-year-old actor is mourning with his family during “this difficult time.”

Redford battled liver disease for more than 30 years and documented his life-saving transplant in an HBO documentary, “The Kindness of Strangers,” in 1999. Kyle Redford said the liver disease returned two years ago, and the cancer was discovered in November of last year.

In a tweet, Kyle Redford said her family was heartbroken.

Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed. As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would’ve done w/o them over the past 2yrs. pic.twitter.com/ynDN2jSZ04 — kyle redford (@kyleredford) October 16, 2020

“He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many,” she said in the tweet. “He will be deeply missed.”

On her Facebook page, author Amy Tan described forming a bond with Redford as he sought to make a documentary of her life called “Where the Past Begins.” He had sent her a rough cut of the film, but when he did not immediately answer her reply, she says her “antennae was up” and learned that it was the last email that Kyle read to him.

“He rapidly declined after that and was unlikely to live beyond that day,” Tan said in her post. “I wrote him in an email, taking care to say what the film meant to me, what I treasured in our friendship. I learned he died while I was still writing it.”

Redford and his Oscar-winning father cofounded the Redford Center, a nonprofit organization focused on environmental filmmaking. He also established the James Redford Institute in 1995 for Transplant Awareness to increase awareness of the shortage of organ donors.

It is with profound sadness that we grieve the loss of James Redford, our Co-Founder, our inspiration and our friend. With Jamie came love and contagious joy. He approached everything he did with kindness and warmth, and an openness that spread itself easily among others. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/N3hbOh0ELr — The Redford Center (@redfordcenter) October 19, 2020

“Jamie worked tirelessly to build a healthier world for us all, and particularly for those most in need of support,” the Redford Center said about him on Twitter. “He always led with his enormous heart and was guided by his curiosity and creative spirit.”

Redford is survived by his wife, two children, his father, mother and sisters.