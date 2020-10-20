WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The Department of Justice has filed a suit against Google on Tuesday for violating antitrust regulations.
The Justice Department alleges that Google, which is a division of Alphabet, paid billions of dollars to Apple, other mobile-phone manufacturers and web browser companies in order for those companies to maintain Google as their default search engine. Those payments and similar arrangements have allowed Google to maintain a lock on the web-search market, which has long been the foundation of its business. In one of the arrangements, Google made it so that its browser could not be deleted from mobile phones that came pre-loaded with the company’s Android operating software. The case was filed in federal court in Washington, D.C.
Investors appeared to brush off any changes that could come from the government’s suit. Shares of Alphabet rose $22, or 1.5%, on the news on Tuesday to $1,552.