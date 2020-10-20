LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino Tuesday reported new deaths attributed the novel coronavirus, while Ventura County reported additional cases.

San Bernardino County health officials reported 842 newly confirmed cases and seven additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 60,621 cases and 1,028 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 57,474 had recovered.

Health officials said the spike in the new number of cases was due to a large amount of data recently logged into the state’s reporting system.

There were 179 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of last Tuesday, 10 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

San Bernardino remained in the state’s most restrictive purple tier with a case rate of 10.9 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate of 6.2% and a health equity metric of 8.5%.

In order to move to the state’s red tier, the county has to have a case rate between 4-7 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate between 5%-8% and a health equity metric between 5.3%-8% for two consecutive weeks.

Ventura County health officials reported 49 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 13,777 cases. Of those who had contracted the virus, 13,137 had recovered, 480 were under active quarantine and 160 had died.

There were 27 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 10 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

Ventura remained in the county’s red tier with a case rate of 5.1 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate of 2.4% and a health equity metric of 3.1%.

In order to move to the less restrictive orange tier, the county has to maintain a case rate between 1-3.9 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate between 2%-4.9% and a health equity metric between 2.2%-5.2% for two consecutive weeks.

As of Tuesday evening, 737,022 San Bernardino County residents and 206,019 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.