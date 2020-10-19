HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A sexual assault suspect who was shot at by police on the Paramount Pictures studio lot in Hollywood was arrested early Monday morning following a standoff.
The man was hospitalized with unknown injuries.
According to Los Angeles police, the incident began at around 10 p.m. in the area of Melrose Avenue and Plymouth Boulevard when officers with the Fullerton Police Department tried to arrest a sexual assault suspect they had been investigating.
When the officers tried to arrest him, he pulled out a knife, police said, prompting them to taser him.
The Fullerton officers then called for help from the LAPD, whose officers arrived on scene and tried to use beanbag rounds against him, which also failed, police said.
At the Melrose Gate of the Paramount lot offices opened fire on the suspect, who then ran into the lot and barricaded himself inside one of its buildings, police said.
After a few hours of negotiation, police swarmed the building and took the man into custody at around 12:15 a.m. Monday, police said.
The suspect was bleeding and was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. It’s unclear if he suffered gunshot wounds.
It was also unclear who fired the gunshots, Los Angeles or Fullerton police.
No officers were wounded. The suspect’s name and the charges he might face were not confirmed.