SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — A Montclair man is in custody Monday following an alleged road rage incident in Seal Beach.
Edward Welborn, 26, has been booked into Orange County Jail in connection with a case of road rage that was reported to include a firearm. The incident was reported at about 11 a.m. Friday in the area of Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue.
Police did not give details the road rage incident or what led up to it, but said the suspect fled the area in a vehicle and was not found.
However, the next morning Seal Beach police detectives found the suspect and his vehicle in Montclair. With help from Montclair police, the suspect was stopped as he drove away from a home and taken into custody without incident, Seal Beach police said.
Police say a BB gun that was similar in appearance to a semi-automatic handgun was found inside the car, which matched the description given by witnesses to the road rage incident.
The investigation into the road rage is ongoing, and police believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information about Welborn or the road rage incident can contact Seal Beach police Detective at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1110.