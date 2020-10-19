LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With just over two weeks left until the November election, Monday is the last day for Los Angeles County residents who wish to vote to register.
To be eligible to vote, a person must be a citizen of the United States, be at least 18 years old by Election Day, and not in prison or on parole for a felony. Registered voters who have moved or changed their names since the last election, or would like to change their political party affiliation must re-register to vote.
Eligible residents who miss the registration deadline can still vote at any Vote Center in L.A. County. Under California Election Law, Conditional Voter Registration (CVR) allows a prospective voter to conditionally register and cast a ballot. Click here for more information on CVR.
Here are some helpful links for last-minute registration:
Register Online: https://registertovote.ca.gov
Check registration status: https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/
The City’s General Election will be held Nov. 3.