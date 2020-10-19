LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Jeff Bridges announced Monday evening he has been diagnosed with lymphoma and is starting treatment.

The beloved actor took to Twitter saying, “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

“The Big Lebowski” star used his platform to remind his fans to “go vote” this election, linking to the website Vote.org.

“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together,” he said.

Bridges’ most recent role was in “Bad Times at the El Royale” in 2018 and he is currently in production for the TV miniseries “The Old Man,” according to Variety.