LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two guitars designed and played by the late Eddie Van Halen will soon be up for auction, Julien’s Auctions announced Monday.
“As we were preparing for our annual Icons & Idols: Rock and Roll auction lineup, we were stunned to hear the sad news of Eddie Van Halen’s passing last week,” Darren Julien, president and chief executive officer of Julien’s Auctions said. “We are honored to include at this event two iconic guitars from his brilliant and blazing career as one of rock’s greatest and most gifted guitar heroes.”
The first guitar, a 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar was hand striped by the rock legend and was played onstage in San Antonio. The second guitar is a customized electric guitar serial number F 0024 built by Van Halen and his guitar tech Matt Bruck at the guitarist’s 5150 home studio.
The guitars are estimated to fetch between $40,000 and $80,000 each.
They will hit the auction block Dec. 5 at a live event held at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills as well as online.
Other items of the “Icons & Idols: Rock and Roll” auction include a guitar played and smashed by Kurt Cobain during Nirvana’s 1994 In Utero tour, Michael Jackson’s white nylon right-hand glove worn during the Victory tour and a black jacket worn by Lady Gaga in the promotional video and photoshoot for her makeup brand.