LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino and Riverside counties both reported new deaths attributed the novel coronavirus over the weekend, while Ventura County reported additional cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 791 newly confirmed cases and three additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 64,075 cases and 1,272 deaths.
Of those who had contracted the illness, 57,958 had recovered.
There were 153 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 43 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 316 newly confirmed cases and 32 additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 59,779 cases and 1,021 deaths.
Of those who contracted the illness, 57,172 had recovered.
There were 179 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of last Tuesday, 10 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 131 newly confirmed coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the countywide total to 13,728 cases. Of those who had contracted the virus, 13,079 had recovered, 489 were under active quarantine and 160 had died.
There were 30 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 11 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 755,444 Riverside County residents, 729,912 San Bernardino County residents and 204,861 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.